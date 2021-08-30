AIRFORCE Featuring Former IRON MAIDEN Drummer DOUG SAMPSON Present Official Live Video For "Heroes" Single
August 30, 2021, an hour ago
NWOBHM institution, Airforce, present their new official live video for the single, "Heroes”. The track is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Live Locked N' Loaded In Poland Lublin Radio, that will be released on September 24, 2021 via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.
Watch the video below. Stream/download here.
Live Locked N' Loaded In Poland Lublin Radio will be released on September 24 as jewel case CD and on all digital streaming/download platforms. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Fight"
"Life Turns To Dust"
"Fine Line"
"The Reaper"
"Heroes"
"Wargames"
"Son Of The Damned"
"Band Of Brothers"
"Lost Forever"
"Why Has It Come To This"
"Finest Hour"
"Sniper"
"Heroes" live video:
Airforce is:
Flavio Lino - Vocals
Chop Pitman - Lead Guitar
Tony Hatton - Bass Guitar
Doug Sampson – Drums