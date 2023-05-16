AITTALA Release Video For New Version Of “Juliet”

In 2011, modern doomsters Aittala released a track entitled "Juliet", which was featured on the Haunt Your Flesh album along with a music video, and then re-recorded the song to be showcased on their latest album Live To Regret released during November 2022 via Exitus Strategem Records.

Today, the band presents a new video version of "Juliet" as frontman Eric Aittala explains in further detail:

"The original version of the song came out on the Haunt Your Flesh album in 2011; the video came out that year as well. The original version of the song was all keys, synths, and programmed drums... more industrial-type sound. Aittala started playing live in 2012 with a backtrack, but with real drums and I added guitar. I've always liked how it sounded live so this is a 'reimagined' version of the song that was added as a bonus on Live To Regret that included live drums, drums, and bass. The video has been updated with the new audio as well as added performances from our drummer Gary 'Smith' Zeus' and bassist Ali Lugo since they played on it."

Aittala's latest album, Live To Regret, has eleven tracks, each defying the limits of genre rules. There is the thrash-inspired track “Cannibals” that confronts the tightening grip of governmental monitoring and control. The sludgy “Big Brother” is about the devolution / zombification of the human race due to technology. The smoky stoner infused “Never Forget” talks about dealing with a toxic person, along with many more.

Band founder Eric Aittala adds: "I wrote this album during a chaotic time in my life. Not only was it during the height of the lockdowns of the pandemic, but I was also in a very chaotic relationship. That chaos fueled my creativity both musically and lyrically. I was constantly walking on an uncertain tightrope, and I never knew if it was going to break. We hope the fans feel the same pleasure, pain, chaos, and passion that I was going through and infused into the songs when they listen to the album and singles."

Tour dates:

June

2 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

3 - Duluth, GA - Sweet Water

24 - Creedmoor, NC - Jamestock

27 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies 42nd St. with Eyehategod

July

28 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies 42nd St.

29 - Fayetteville, NC - White Rabbit