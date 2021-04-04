AKIAVEL Drops Chilling New Video “Frozen Beauties” From Upcoming Album Væ Victis

French death metal up-and-comers Akiavel have unveiled the first single from their forthcoming opus, Væ Victis, due out April 23rd. The single is accompanied by a truly chilling video, depicting the historic and grizzly serial killers: Ivanova and Olga Tamarin.

Væ Victis is a concept album that explores the darkest and most depraved spaces of the human psyche. Further evolving their sound, Akiavel takes a radical approach to their musical assault, consuming the listener with dizzying maelstroms of chaos. Væ Victis embodies the word “death,” putting forth an intrusive battery of blistering guitars, pummeling drums, and scathing vocals that culminates in one of the most robust death metal records the genre has seen yet.

Vocalist Auré comments on the album: “My writing is quite a ritual! To write Akiavel's second album it only took a containment, a lot of frustrations, and reports on serial killers...

I'm fascinated by the brains of killers. I wanted to take a closer look at it and I read a lot of books around them. During the confinement the time passed quickly, because I was on the lookout for anything that could touch my subject. As for writing itself, it's part of my life. I've always read and written a lot. I studied literature. I love Molière's language so much.

When I compose a song, I like to be alone at home. I'm old school so I don't have a computer. Just a pencil and a white page. A lot of things happen in my head and in my feelings when I decide to write about a subject. For example, when I wrote 'Comrade', I was so focused on the horrors of Tchikatilo that as soon as I finished, I took my son in my arms, I hugged him very tightly, I kissed him a thousand times, I almost cried...

Depending on the subject, if it touches me too hard sometimes I need a little time before I dive back on another song.”

Væ Victis will be released on CD with limited edition signed and numbered vinyl pressings. Pre-orders available at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Frozen Beauties"

"Bind Torture Kill"

"Zombie"

"Needles From Hell"

"Comrade"

"Medium"

"The Lady Of Death"

"Pentagram Tattoo"

"Mommy I'm Capable"

"Matrimonial Advertisements"

For further details, visit Akiavel on Facebook.