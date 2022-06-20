ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce First Show In 15 Years

"Time to let the Thunderpussy out of the bag," says Alabama Thunderpussy vocalist Kyle Thomas in an unexpected, but incredibly welcome update.

"And it’s official, you guys," continues Thomas. "Alabama Thunderpussy back in action for the first time since 2007. Not gonna lie, I’m really looking forward to this one!"

Alabama Thunderpussy will play Richmond Music Hall, in their home town of Richmond, VA on December 3, 2022. The official concert poster can be viewed below.

Alabama Thunderpussy, founded in 1996, released six studio albums before calling it quits in 2008.

Kyle Thomas (Floodgate, Exhorder) was the third vocalist for ATP, appearing on the band's final album, Open Fire.

Check out the video for "Words Of The Dying Man", from Open Fire:

Alabama Thunderpussy is:

Kyle Thomas – vocals

Erik Larson – guitar

Ryan Lake – guitar

Mikey Bryant – bass

Bryan Cox – drums