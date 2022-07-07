ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Guitarist ERIK LARSON Releases New Solo Album, Red Lines

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy, Thunderchief, Omen Stones) is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Richmond, VA that pulls from a wide variety of influences ranging from quiet acoustic moments to blistering metal, crust punk, sludge, as well as anthemic rock and roll.

Larson has just released a new solo album, Red Lines. Minnesota Pete Campbell (Pentagram / Sixty Watt Shaman) recorded and played drums on it at Layla's Lair in St. Cloud, MN. Mark Miley (Alabama Thunderpussy, Kilara, Avail) handled the mix at the Ghetto Mansion in Richmond, VA. Red Lines was produced by Erik Larson, Mark Miley and Pete Campbell.

The cover art for Red Lines, which can be seen below, was created by former Alabama Thunderpussy guitarist Asechiah Bogdan. with design by Chris Boarts Larson.

Tracklisting:

"Nomen Est Omen"

"Strike The Never"

"Spilling Over"

"Halo"

"Dangerously"

"You're Welcome"

"The Jeff Song"

"Walkaround Blade"

"Yea, Well Fuck You Too"

Stream / purchase Red Lines at this location. It can also be enjoyed via the audio player below.

All words and music written by Erik Larson, except words to "The Jeff Song" written by a very young Stigandr Larson.

"It's a mixed bag of songs that all make sense together... at least to me," says Erik.