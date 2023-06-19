ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Guitarist ERIK LARSON Releases New Solo EP, Fortsett

Erik Larson (Alabama Thunderpussy, Thunderchief, Omen Stones) is a multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter from Richmond, VA that pulls from a wide variety of influences ranging from quiet acoustic moments to blistering metal, crust punk, sludge, as well as anthemic rock and roll.

Larson has just released a new six-song solo EP, Fortsett. Mixed by Mark Miley at the Ghetto Mansion, and mastered by Nick Zampiello at New Alliance East, Fortsett was produced by Erik Larson and Mark Miley. All words and music were written and performed by Erik Larson.

The cover art for Fortsett, which can be seen below, was created by Erik Larson, with direction and layout by Chris Boarts Larson.

Tracklisting:

"Cry In The Wind"

"70's Kid"

"My Own"

"Electric Burning"

"Hounder Sistra"

"Life Shedding"

Stream / purchase Fortsett at this location. It can also be enjoyed via the audio player below.

<a href="https://eriklarson.bandcamp.com/album/fortsett">Fortsett by Erik Larson</a>

In live news, catch Erik Larson on tour with Thunderchief at the following shows: