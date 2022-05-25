ALAN PARSONS To Release From The New World Album In July; Video Posted For "Uroboros" Single Feat. STYX' TOMMY SHAW

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of the upcoming new studio album, From The New World, from the legendary Alan Parsons on July 15. Fans can get their first preview of the new album with the release of the single & music video, "Uroboros", which features vocalist/guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx

Watch the video below, and pre-order/save From The New World on CD, CD/DVD, Color Vinyl, Collector's Box Set, & Digital formats here.

- CD/DVD includes CD + DVD Audio (5.1 Audio Mix of new album)

- LPs available as Limited Edition Crystal color vinyl and Limited Edition Yellow color vinyl. Yellow vinyl is exclusive to the Frontiers US & EU Webstores as well as indie retail in the US

- Collector's Box Set includes CD+DVD (housed in a digipak), Live in Madrid Digifile, T-shirt (size L), LP (180g, gatefold, Blue Transparent), poster, & numbered lithograph. This is exclusive to Frontiers EU webstore and Alan Parsons' webstore

From The New World continues with the classic sound Parsons has become known for during his impressive 50+ year career by fusing progressive, symphonic, and classic rock elements together throughout this stunning new album. Guest appearances include guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa, and vocalists Tommy Shaw of Styx, David Pack formerly of Ambrosia, and American Idol alumni James Durbin, who blend seamlessly with Alan and his incredible band.

From The New World tracklisting:

"Fare Thee Well"

"The Secret"

"Uroboros" (featuring Tommy Shaw of Styx)

"Don't Fade Now"

"Give 'Em My Love" (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

"Obstacles"

"I Won't Be Led Astray" (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

"You Are The Light"

"Halo"

"Goin' Home"

"Be My Baby"

"Uroboros" video:

Lineup:

Lead Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, David Pack, James Durbin, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Mark Mikel, Tabitha Fair

Backing Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Mark Mikel, Chris Shutters, Scott Hunt

Guitars - Alan Parsons, Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Jeff Marshall, James Durbin, Tim Pierce

Bass - Guy Erez

Drums - Danny Thompson

Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell, Matt McCarrin, Kim Bullard

Sax - Todd Cooper

Cello on “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Mika Larson

Guitar Solos on “Give ‘Em My Love” and “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Joe Bonamassa