ALESTORM Premiers "Keelhauled" Live Video From Upcoming Live In Tilburg Multi-Format Release

The world’s favourite Pirate Metal Drinking Crew, Alestorm, are taking you on a wild, wet ride across the seven seas with their new live album/DVD/BluRay, Live In Tilburg, out May 28 via Napalm Records.

Tilburg’s hyped up crowd loses its mind when Alestorm kicks off the live version of the unofficial pirate’s anthem “Keelhauled”. The crazy live version of one of their most successful singles to date - with about 25 million streams on both Spotify and YouTube – marks a highlight at each Alestorm show, while every crowd on the planet shouts the lyrics out loud.

Lead singer & keytarist Christopher Bowes about “Keelhauled" (Live In Tilburg): “Oh wow! We're all really excited for the physical release of our live DVD "Live in Tilburg". In case you haven't watched it on YouTube yet, here's a clip featuring the first song so you don't have to sit through the entire miserable 90 minutes!”

Excellently produced and mixed by the renowned Lasse Lammert, who has already been involved in Alestorm’s studio albums Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, No Grave But The Sea, Sunset On The Golden Age and many more, Live In Tilburg features an amazing mix of Alestorm’s most beloved hits like “Drink“, “Mexico”, “Alestorm”, “Hangover”, “The Sunk’n Norwegian” and of course, “Fucked With An Anchor”.

The live album will be available in various colored vinyl formats, and the special edition of Live In Tilburg comes in a wooden box, along with a CD+DVD, a mediabook and a 7-inch vinyl featuring two new acoustic Alestorm cover songs. Live In Tilburg’s immersive experience is the true definition of what Alestorm is all about - an endless fountain of foot-stomping, riff-busting, piratical singalong fun. A must-have for all the filthy landlubbers out there.

Live In Tilburg will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box: Mediabook, 7" Single (2 Acoustic Cover Songs), Lanyard + Pass, Alestorm Flag

- 2-LP Gatefold (Mint) + DVD

- 2-LP Gatefold (Yellow) + DVD, Slipmat & Patch

- 2-LP Gatefold Vinyl (Black) + DVD

- BluRay/DVD/CD Mediabook

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Keelhauled"

"Alestorm"

"Magnetic North"

"Mexico"

"Over The Seas"

"The Sunk'n Norwegian"

"No Grave But The Sea"

"Nancy The Tavern Wench"

"Rumpelkombo"

"1741 (The Battle Of Cartagena)"

"Drunken Sailor"

"Hangover"

"Pegleg Potion"

"Bar ünd Imbiss"

"Captain Morgan's Revenge"

"Shipwrecked"

"Drink"

"Wolves Of The Sea"

"Fucked With An Anchor"

Lineup:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)