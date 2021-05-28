ALESTORM Release New Live Video For All-Time Fan Favorite

The world’s favourite Pirate Metal Drinking Crew, Alestorm, are taking you on a wild, wet ride across the seven seas with their new live album/DVD/BluRay, Live In Tilburg, out today via Napalm Records.

In finest Alestorm manner, the group gathered 3,000 people in Tilburg's sold out Poppodium to all sing along to their eloquent smash hit "Fucked With An Anchor". With dozens of millions of streams across all streaming platforms, "Fucked With An Anchor" is an absolute fan favorite - as the Tilburg's crowd impressively demonstrates.

Watch “Fucked With An Anchor” from Live In Tilburg:

Excellently produced and mixed by the renowned Lasse Lammert, who has already been involved in Alestorm’s studio albums Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, No Grave But The Sea, Sunset On The Golden Age and many more, Live In Tilburg features an amazing mix of Alestorm’s most beloved hits like “Drink“, “Mexico”, “Alestorm”, “Hangover”, “The Sunk’n Norwegian” and of course, “Fucked With An Anchor”.

The live album is available in various colored vinyl formats, and the special edition of Live In Tilburg comes in a wooden box, along with a CD+DVD, a mediabook and a 7-inch vinyl featuring two new acoustic Alestorm cover songs. Live In Tilburg’s immersive experience is the true definition of what Alestorm is all about - an endless fountain of foot-stomping, riff-busting, piratical singalong fun. A must-have for all the filthy landlubbers out there.

Live In Tilburg is available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box: Mediabook, 7" Single (2 Acoustic Cover Songs), Lanyard + Pass, Alestorm Flag

- 2-LP Gatefold (Mint) + DVD

- 2-LP Gatefold (Yellow) + DVD, Slipmat & Patch

- 2-LP Gatefold Vinyl (Black) + DVD

- BluRay/DVD/CD Mediabook

- Digital Album

Order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Keelhauled"

"Alestorm"

"Magnetic North"

"Mexico"

"Over The Seas"

"The Sunk'n Norwegian"

"No Grave But The Sea"

"Nancy The Tavern Wench"

"Rumpelkombo"

"1741 (The Battle Of Cartagena)"

"Drunken Sailor"

"Hangover"

"Pegleg Potion"

"Bar ünd Imbiss"

"Captain Morgan's Revenge"

"Shipwrecked"

"Drink"

"Wolves Of The Sea"

"Fucked With An Anchor"

Lineup:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Robert Zembrzycki)