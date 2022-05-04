ALESTORM Release "P.A.R.T.Y." Single And Music Video

It's “P.A.R.T.Y.” time! Grab a drink and come on board, because the infamous and boisterous pirate metal gang, Alestorm, have released the second single from their upcoming full-length album, Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum – the ultimate pirate-party-hymn, “P.A.R.T.Y.”.

The energetic track is quite possibly the band’s catchiest offering to date – chock full of rousing chants and video game-worthy synths that tempt the listener to grab a drink and sing along, leaving no sailor behind. The dance-infused folk sound of “P.A.R.T.Y.” will assuredly bring up the urge to gather your crew and bop happily along arm in arm. Set your sails and join Alestorm at their pirate party on the open seas.

Christopher Bowes on "P.A.R.T.Y.": "Oh wow! We tried our best to make Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum into a serious album, but of course we're not very good at that, and the temptation to make a disco party anthem was all too great. So we ended up with this song. Extra special thanks to the wonderfully talented Alex Henderson for making this amazing animated video, and of course thanks to Matt Cockram for playing the egg (it's just before verse 2, if you're interested)."

Alestorm spent two years during the lockdown going insane and frantically dredging up the craziest pirate metal anthems from their treasure chest of ideas, and have created the most epic and serious (yes, serious) sounding Alestorm album you’ve ever heard. From the symphonic choir-powered “Magellan’s Expedition” to the rousing anthem “Under Blackened Banners” featuring intense technical riffing and exquisite solo duels, Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum is a real throwback to the early days of Captain Morgan’s Revenge. But fans of the modern Alestorm sound need not worry either – there’s plenty of party mood in the aptly-named future hit song “P.A.R.T.Y.”, and the high speed, insane folk metal banger “Cannonball” has the most ridiculous and offensive lyrics you’ve ever heard in a pirate metal song (making “Fucked With an Anchor” sound tame).

As an extra special treat for the die-hard collector fans, some special editions come with a full acoustic rendition of the entire album, and there’s even a legendary version of the album For Dogs once again. In the Wooden Box only, there is a special 7” Single vinyl, including “Christmas With Alestorm” and “Nyár Van”.

Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum will be available in the following formats:

- Wooden Box Napalm incl. Media Book, 7’’ Single (green transparent), Shot Glasses, Flag – limited to 1000, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- Wooden Box EMP incl. Media Book, 7’’ Single (orange transparent), Shot Glasses, Flag – limited to 500, EMP exclusive

- 3 CD Earbook (48 pages) incl. Bonus Acoustic Album, Exclusive Bonus Album (For Dogs) – limited to 500, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 2 CD Mediabook + Tankard Bundle incl. Bonus Acoustic Album – limited to 500, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 2 LP Gatefold Deluxe Vinyl (green/black splattered) incl. Bonus Acoustic Album, 20 pages Booklet – limited to 500, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl (glow in the dark) – limited to 300, Napalm Records Shop exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl (orange) – limited to 300, EMP exclusive

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl (black)

- 2 CD Mediabook incl. Bonus Acoustic Album, 40 pages Booklet

- 1 CD Jewel Case incl. 20 pages Booklet

- Music Cassette (green) – limited to 250, Napalm Records Shop & EMP exclusive

- Digital Album

- Digital Deluxe Album

Tracklisting:

"Magellan's Expedition"

"The Battle of Cape Fear River"

"Cannonball"

"P.A.R.T.Y."

"Under Blackened Banners"

"Magyarország"

"Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum"

"Bite the Hook Hand that Feeds"

"Return to Tortuga"

"Come to Brazil"

"Wooden Leg (Part III)"

7’’ single tracklisting:

Side A: "Christmas With Alestorm"

Side B: "Nyár Van"

"Magellan's Expedition" video:

Lineup:

Christopher Bowes - vocals, keytar

Gareth Murdock - bass

Mate Bodor - guitar

Peter Alcorn - drums

Elliot Vernon - keyboard

(Photo - Peter Lerch and Elliot Vernon)