ALESTORM Shares Paganfest 2025 Behind-The-Scenes Vlog #2 - Groningen, Netherlands
January 11, 2025, an hour ago
Paganfest 2025 - featuring Alestorm, Ensiferum, Týr, Heidevolk and Elvenking - kicked off on January 8 in Hamburg, Germany at Grosse Freiheit. Alestorm has shared a behind-the-scenes vlog from their January 9th show in Groningen, Netherlands. Check it out below.
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
January
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle * extended show with special guests
12 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
13 - Roskilde, Denmark - Congress Centre
14 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin Music Hall
16 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Academy
17 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - O2 Academy
18 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Victoria Warehouse
19 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton
20 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
21 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
22 - Paris, France - Zenith
23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Konzertfabrik
24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum * extended show with special guests
25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
26 - Liege, Belgium - OM
28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
29 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
30 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Salle Metropole
31 - Meisenthal, France - Halle Verrière
February
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller
2 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
5 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
7 - Zlin, Czechia - Hala Datart
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra *extended show with special guests
9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Tvornica