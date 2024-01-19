ALEX LIFESON Names The RUSH Song That Was The Most Challenging To Record - "In The Studio, We'd Play Things A Million Times Before We Were Confident We Got The Best Takes"; Video

Ultimate Guitar has released the new video below - a special On The Record interview - in which Rush guitarist, Alex Lifeson, discusses his custom Les Paul, why he prefers Gibson over Fender and his thoughts on the evolution of the guitar.

He also shares what Rush song was the hardest to play, why he was temporarily kicked out the studio when recording Moving Pictures, and his moving experience playing in the Taylor Hawkins tribute show.

Asked to name the most challenging Rush song to record, Alex reveals, "Oh, every one (laughs). One that comes off the top of my head would be 'Natural Science' (from the 1980 album Permanent Waves), pretty intense playing, and you know, in the studio we'd play things a million times before we were confident we got the best takes. So, playing that particular song a million times was a challenge."