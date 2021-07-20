ALEX LIFESON Talks New Project ENVY OF NONE, Describes Singer MAIAH WYNNE's Vocals As "Very Fragile And Delicate, Contrasting With The Heavy, Dark Music"

Legendary Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson sat down for an exclusive interview with The Captain at Andertons Music Co. to talk about his new Epiphone signature Les Paul. He also dives into his love for Gibson guitars and his current projects.

Lifeson: "Currently, I've been working with Andy Curran (Coney Hatch) on some material. He sent me some stuff that he was working on - it's gotta be four years now - and he just asked if I would put some guitars on it for him, which I did do. And then another track came, and then he changed singers; Maiah Wynne is the current singer in this project (Envy Of None). The project just started growing and growing, and then I found that I was replacing parts that I did earlier, because they were just sort of casual little guitar bits, into something more substantial. Now we have about 10 or 11 songs that we have in album format that we're mixing right now. Hopefully we'll have something to listen to in the late summer, early fall of this year. I'm really excited about it beause her voice is very fragile and delicate in a lot of ways, and that contrasting with the heavy, dark music that we put together, it's a really, really cool combination and I really love the stuff."

Lifeson and Epiphone recently unveiled the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess electric guitar. Created by Alex Lifeson and the luthiers at Epiphone in Nashville, TN, the Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess is now available worldwide at Epiphone.com.

To mark the occasion of his collaboration with Epiphone and the release of the new Alex Lifeson Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar, Lifeson debuted two brand new songs titled "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House" at the end of June. Fans can get a first listen to "Kabul Blues" and "Spy House" in the new video below, and listen to the songs in their entirety exclusively at AlexLifeson.com.. These two instrumental songs mark the first new music from Alex Lifeson in close to a decade.