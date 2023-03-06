ALICE COOPER Announces Return Of Guitarist NITA STRAUSS For 2023 Tour

Nita Strauss, the top-rated guitarist who had been with Alice Cooper for several years until she departed to do a fall 2022 tour with Demi Lovato, will be returning to Alice's band for his 2023 tour, Cooper's management disclosed today.

The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort," kicks off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Said Alice, "She's Back! Nita asked for a leave of absence to work with someone else, something I always encourage my band members to do. I like them to challenge themselves and try new things. I'm thankful to my old friend Kane Roberts for stepping up and filling in for her, but she'll be back with us for the new tour that starts up in late April. It's going to be great to have her back."

Nita commented, "From the studio to the stage, it's always an immense honour to make music with Alice Cooper!! I'm very excited to be rejoining the band on the road for the 2023 dates, and so I'll see you on the road in April. Let the nightmare return!"

For tickets + VIP information, go here.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino + Resort

29 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

30 - Hershey, PA - The Hershey Theater

May

2 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

3 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

5 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Mystic Showroom

6 - Bemidji, MN - Sanford Center

7 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

9 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

10 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theater

13 - Knoxville, TN - The Tennessee Theatre

14 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

15 - North Charleston, SC - Performing Arts Center

17 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

18 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*



* Festival

With Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe:

August

5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

8 - Columbus, OH - The Ohio State University Ohio Stadium

11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie:

August

24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

29 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September

1 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

10 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

16 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre *

19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre