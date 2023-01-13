ALICE COOPER Announces Too Close For Comfort US Tour

Happy Friday the 13th, Sick Things! Alice Cooper has just announced the Too Close For Comfort tour, launching on April 29 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Pre-sale tickets + VIP packages will be available from Tuesday, January 17 (use code SICKTHINGS), tickets go on sale next Friday, January 20 at 10 AM, local time. Get your tickets here.

Too Close For Comfort tour dates:

April

29 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

May

2 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN

3 - Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Sanford Center - Bemidji, MN

9 - State Farm Center - Champaign, IL

10 - The Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

13 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN

14 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

15 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

17 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

18 - Beau Rivage Theatre - Biloxi, MS