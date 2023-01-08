ALICE COOPER Guitarist RYAN ROXIE Launches Weekly Show On Monsters Of Rock Radio

Monsters Of Rock, the gold standard of hard rock for over 40 years, welcomes Ryan Roxie to the radio airwaves.

Long-time Alice Cooper guitarist Ryan Roxie has launched his weekly radio show, broadcasting for two hours on Thursdays from 9-11am PT. The show is accessible worldwide, without commercials and without subscription, at this location.

Monsters Of Rock Radio is home to music's greatest hard rock & heavy metal. Celebrating over 40 years of all things rock, Monsters Of Rock is the premiere brand for hard rock and heavy metal worldwide and is currently heard by over 700,000 listeners a day on the Dash Radio Network.

The new weekly radio program – ‘The Ryan Roxie Show’ – shows off a consistent yet refreshing mix of Ryan Roxie’s rock n’ roll favorites, as well as carefully selected album deep cuts. Between songs, Roxie reflects on his real-life encounters with the bands he plays.

Ryan Roxie is no stranger to the broadcasting world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, his weekly YouTube podcast ‘In The Trenches’ has reached a loyal and growing following, as Ryan interviews many of the great names in rock n’ roll in an in-depth discussion format.

“We are excited to bring one of the most authentic guitarists in rock to the most authentic brand in live digital radio,” said Harlan Hendrickson, CEO, Monsters Of Rock. “Our partnership with Dash Radio gives rock fans globally access to the best rock for free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and unencumbered by commercials.”

“Giving artists and brands as iconic as Monsters Of Rock and Ryan Roxie a 24/7 home to deliver the best audio programming live directly to fans is why we build Dash,” stated Scott Keeney, CEO of Dash Radio. “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Roxie to Dash Radio.”

Since it's 2015 launch, Dash Radio has become the world's largest all-original digital broadcaster, empowering many of the world's biggest artists, influencers and brands to take radio over the top, directly to fans, without fees or subscriptions. Featuring over 80 curator-championed original stations, Dash is available on 50+ platforms - inside nearly every connected car service, smart home product and IoT device.

Ryan Roxie summarizes: “Performing on rock stages around the world and delivering my weekly ‘In The Trenches’ YouTube podcast are great passions for me, I will never lose the excitement that comes with performing. Now I get to present new audio soundscapes on this different type of stage. I love selecting songs for the radio show, and explaining what they mean to me.”

Ryan Roxie will be on tour with Alice Cooper in the United States this summer, together with Motley Crue and Def Leppard. The complete routing can be found here.

You can listen to Monsters Of Rock Radio at TheMonstersOfRock.com. It's also available as an app at DashRadio.com.

(Photo credit: Vic Chalfant)