ALICE COOPER Joins McFarlane Toys' "Music Maniacs" Lineup; New Action Figure On The Way

McFarlane Toys has announced the addition to shock rock legend, Alice Cooper, to their Music Maniacs series.

McFarlane Toys took to social media earlier today to announce that the 6" scale action figure will be available for pre-order starring on March 22. Check it out below, and stay tuned for further details.

Alice Cooper recently announced a string of UK dates this October. "Get ready for a night of shock and rock that will haunt your dreams."

The Too Close For Comfort UK tour will feature special guests Primal Scream (all shows except London), as well as openers Glen Matlock (London only), and The Meffs (all shows).

You'll find ticket links at AliceCooper.com/tour.

Tour dates:

October

14 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

18 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

21 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom