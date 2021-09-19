ALICE COOPER Kicks Off Fall 2021 US Tour; High Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Atlantic City Show Streaming
September 19, 2021, an hour ago
On September 17th, shock rock legend Alice Cooper Alice Cooper returned to the road, kicking off his fall 2021 tour in Atlantic City, NJ at Ovation Hall, Ocean Resort Casino. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Feed My Frankenstein"
"No More Mr. Nice Guy"
"Bed of Nails"
"Rock & Roll" (The Velvet Underground cover - live premiere)
"Fallen in Love"
"Go Man Go" (live premiere)
"Under My Wheels"
"He's Back (The Man Behind The Mask)"
"Social Debris" (live premiere)
"I'm Eighteen"
"Poison"
"Billion Dollar Babies"
- guitar solo - (Nita Strauss)
"Roses on White Lace"
"My Stars"
"Devil's Food"
"Black Widow Jam"
"Steven"
"Dead Babies"
"I Love the Dead"
"Escape"
"Teenage Frankenstein"
Encore:
"School's Out"
Go to this location for tour dates and ticket information.