ALICE COOPER Kicks Off Too Close For Comfort US Tour; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Alice Cooper kicked off his Too Close For Comfort tour on April 29th in Youngstown, Ohio. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Lock Me Up" (first time ever performed live)

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Under My Wheels"

"Bed Of Nails"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

"Fallen In Love"

"Snakebite" (first time performed live since 1991)

"Be My Lover"

"Lost In America"

"Hey Stoopid"

- drum solo -

"Welcome To My Nightmare" (first time performed live since 2017)

"Cold Ethyl"

"Only Women Bleed"

"Poison"

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"Black Widow" (jam)

"Ballad Of Dwight Fry"

"I Love The Dead"

"Escape"

"School's Out"

Encore:

"Elected"

Too Close For Comfort tour dates:

May

2 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN

3 - Miller High Life Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Sanford Center - Bemidji, MN

9 - State Farm Center - Champaign, IL

10 - The Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

13 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN

14 - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium - Spartanburg, SC

15 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

17 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

18 - Beau Rivage Theatre - Biloxi, MS