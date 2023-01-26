ALICE COOPER Looks Back On Time Spent With "Original Hollywood Vampire" JOHN LENNON - "You're Trying To Save The World, I'm Just Trying To Entertain Them"; Video
In the video below from AXS TV, Alice Cooper talks with Ahmet Zappa and Stephen Braitman about the story behind a vintage photograph of him and John Lennon, his days as a member of the Hollywood Vampires, what it was like to star on The Muppets, golfing with Bob Hope, and more.
