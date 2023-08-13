ALICE COOPER On Working With JOHNNY DEPP In HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - "When He's With Us He's Not A Movie Star, He's A Guitar Player"

Shock rock legend Alice Cooper, who also fronts Hollywood Vampires - featuring Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen - recently guested on QFM96's Torg & Elliott program. During the chat he discussed working and touring with the band.

Alice: "Johnny's great. When he's with us he's not a movie star, he's a guitar player. And he's a great guitar player. You don't go out with Jeff Beck unbless you can play guitar, and he really is a player. The band is so tight. We've been together nine years and there's never been one argument in that band. It's just fun."

On June 28th, Hollywood Vampires performed at Zitadelle Spandau in Berlin, Germany . Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The band is rounded out by Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson.

The setlist was as follows:

"I Want My Now"

"Raise the Dead"

"I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper)

"Five to One / Break On Through (To the Other Side)" (The Doors)

"The Boogieman Surprise"

"My Dead Drunk Friends"

"You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory" (Johnny Thunders)

"Baba O'Riley" (The Who)

"Who's Laughing Now"

"People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band)

"The Jack (AC/DC)

"As Bad As I Am"

"Heroes" (David Bowie)

- Jeff Beck Tribute - (instrumental)

"Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith)

"The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke)

"Walk This Way" (Aerosmith)

"The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw)

Encore:

"School's Out" (Alice Cooper)