ALICE COOPER, PAUL RODGERS, JOSH HOMME, MATT SORUM, ORIANTHI Confirmed For "Rock The Plaza" Fundraising Concert

Rock The Plaza, a fundraising concert to help save Palm Springs’ historic Plaza Theatre, is scheduled for Friday, November 11 at 8 PM at Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs residents Spike Edney, tour Musical Director and keyboardist for legendary rock band Queen, Brian Ray, lead, rhythm, bass guitarist with Paul McCartney, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult) are joining forces to produce a spectacular benefit show featuring a stellar lineup of musicians and some rockstar friends.

Current lineup includes: Alice Cooper, Paul Rodgers (Free, Bad Company), Josh Homme (Queens Of The Stone Age), Orianthi (Michael Jackson, Steve Vai, Alice Cooper), Brian Ray - Musical Director/Guitar (Paul McCartney), Spike Edney - Musical Director/Keys (Queen), Matt Sorum - Drums (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, The Cult), Jon Button - Bass (The Who), Pete Thorn - Guitar (Chris Cornell, Melissa Etheridge, Don Henley), Teddy 'Zig Zag' Andreadis - Keys (Guns N’ Roses, Slash, Carole King).

