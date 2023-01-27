ALL FOR METAL Release "Raise Your Hammer" Single And Music Video

All For Metal have released their new single, "Raise Your Hammer". Get the song on digital platforms here, and watch a music video below.

"The epic finale to the three first tracks of All For Metal is here and we saved the best for last. 'Raise Your Hammer' and get ready to sing along!," says frontman Tetzel (also of Asenblut fame). Singer Antonio confirms: "I saved my best screams for the Gran Finale of this trilogy... can't wait to sing this song live for you guys!"

After the band's recent, worldwide signing with AFM Records and previously-shared singles "Born In Valhalla" and the aptly-titled track "All For Metal" released by the end of last year, with their first harbingers of a full-length debut to hopefully follow in the not so distant future, All For Metal is already taking the heavy music scene by storm.