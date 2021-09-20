ALL THAT REMAINS And Bassist AARON PATRICK Part Ways
September 20, 2021, 15 minutes ago
All That Remains bassist, Aaron "Bubble" Patrick, has announced his departure from the band. He shared the news via a social media post on Sunday (September 19).
Says Aaron: "After 8 years of touring the world together, All That Remains and I have decided to part ways amicably. I wish nothing but continued success for all of them. Go support the band for the Fall Of Ideals anniversary tour, coming in 2022."
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)