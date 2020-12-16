ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist JASON RICHARDSON Featured In New Ernie Ball Music Man Artist Series Video

Ernie Ball has released the video below, introducing the 2020 Jason Richardson Artist Series Cutlass guitar collection.

"Now available in both 6 and 7 string configurations and featuring the all-new Rorschach Red Buckeye Burl finish offering. Featuring innovative design characteristics engineered specifically for Jason's exacting technique, the Richardson Artist Series Cutlass offers unique features and aesthetics that will give players a fresh look at one of our most popular models."

Shop the Jason Richardson Cutlass here, and watch below as Jason demos his new guitar while playing his track, "Damage".