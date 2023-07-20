ALL THAT REMAINS Part Ways With Drummer JASON COSTA - "My Reasons For Leaving Are Deeply Personal"

All That Remains drummer, Jason Costa, has left the band. Earlier this year, Jason left the band's US tour, and was replaced by Anthony Barone (Beneath The Massacre, Shadow Of Intent).

Costa shared the following message today: "Hi everyone. For the last 17 years I have had an absolute blast writing, touring, creating and partying in this band with people that I love and respect. My reasons for leaving are deeply personal and have nothing to do with any drama or anything within the band. I love these guys and consider myself extremely lucky to have been a part of this for so long.

I won't be quitting music for good so hopefully I'll still see all you friends and acquaintances around the world again in the future! Thank you all so much for countless great shows, energy and incredibly fun times!!"



(Band photo - Jeremy Saffer)