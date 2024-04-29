ALL THAT REMAINS To Release "Divine" Single This Friday; Teaser Video

Massachusetts metal band, All That Remains, will release their new single, "Divine", this Friday, May 3. Pre-save/pre-add the single here, and watch a short teaser for the "Divine" music video, below:

All That Remains and Mudvayne will support Megadeth when they bring their live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, Destroy All Enemies, produced by Live Nation, this fall. The tour begins in Rogers, Arkansas on August 2 and runs throughout the month before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit Megadeth.com.

Destroy All Enemies US tour dates:

August

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

* non Live Nation dates