ALTER BRIDGE Partners With Z2 Comics For New Graphic Novel

Z2 Comics further cements their place as the leading publisher of music-inspired graphic novels across all genres with the announcement of this summer's Alter Bridge: Tour of Horror. In the grand tradition of comic horror anthologies like Tales Form the Crypt, Creepy, and Vault of Horror, Marvel Comics writer Emily Ryan Lerner and a cast of top artists take fans on a fun-filled ride of thrills and chills.

To celebrate their comics debut, the band will release a first-ever vinyl edition of their 2004 album, One Day Remains, available ONLY with the deluxe graphic novel package, exclusively through the Z2 website, and available for preorder here.

“After 17 years making music and touring the world, there aren’t many opportunities for a rock band to do something they’ve never done before. After partnering with Josh and the whole Z2 staff to create Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors, we can now check create a horror comic off our bucket list. We can’t wait for people to read this original story we came up with. It is equally exciting we are finally getting to release One Day Remains on vinyl thanks to this incredible partnership,” explains Alter Bridge.

When one of Alter Bridge’s roadies goes missing, they find a GHOULISH replacement. And what better way to pass the time between gigs than with four terrifying tales that are sure to keep you up all night. Join Alter Bridge, writer Emily Ryan Lerner (Marvel, HBO) and more for a spine-tingling ride through the supernatural.

Publisher Josh Frankel says “Alter Bridge: Tour Of Horrors is another testament to our commitment to the vision of the artist. While some of our releases are directly tied to the storylines of the albums themselves, our mission is simply to provide a home for these musicians to expose their fans to a whole new side of their artistic palette, uninhibited by their previous musical work or otherwise. This book is guaranteed to please both fans of the classic horror anthology and Alter Bridge fans seeking something new.”

The Alter Bridge: Tour Of Horrors graphic novel comes in at 120 pages and will be released in a standard hardcover edition in comic shops and bookstores alike in November 2021, as well special deluxe, super deluxe edition, and super-duper deluxe editions available for preorder now only through the Z2 website, which will include a special exclusive first-time vinyl edition of the band’s 2004 debut, One Day Remains, in a strictly limited edition of 3,000 copies across three premium editions.