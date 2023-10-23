AMANDA SOMERVILLE Parts Ways With EXIT EDEN - "I've Really Had To Take A Hard Look At Prioritizing My Time And Energy"

Exit Eden, the symphonic metal all-star band featuring charismatic singers Amanda Somerville, Clémentine Delauney, Marina La Torraca and Anna Brunner, released their debut album, Rhapsodies In Black, in 2018.

Somerville has checked in with the following update:

"Fellow Exiles, it’s once again been too long since we put out an update. There are some wonderful new things from Exit Eden to bring to your eyes and ears that will be revealed shortly. That being said, I will not be taking part in that. As you know, since my fabulous little twins were born, I’ve really had to take a hard look at prioritizing my time and energy. Please believe me when I say that it was not an easy decision to leave.

It was a fantastic ride and I’m grateful for the time we had and the music we made together. I wish Marina La Torraca, Clémentine Delauney and Anna Brunner an incredible continued journey and all the best for what’s to come! My spirit will always be with them. I was about to say I’ll stay an Exile, but … let’s call it an Expat in this case.

We all remain Exiles of Eden!"

The group has issued the following statement:

"Hello everyone!

Thank you for your understanding and respect to the announcement that Amanda would not continue the adventure with us. We shared so much, learnt so much and had so much fun during this whole wonderful chapter together and of course, this decision was hard for everyone. We wish we could have gone on without changing anything to our girl gang!

Amanda shared her thoughts yesterday and today we want to thank her so much for everything that she brought to Exit Eden. Whatever we did together will last forever, starting with this first album, Rhapsodies In Black, that we all cherish immensely.

Now, we’ve seen some comments from you guys and girls throwing names for who should replace her in our band. We want to make this crystal clear that there never was any desire to replace Amanda. She’s not disposable and we are still strong as a trio. This was the only possible way for us to keep going.

Very soon now, will you all be able to appreciate the new Exit Eden and we can’t wait for it

Thank you all for your presence and patience after all these years."

Clementine, Anna & Marina

Exit Eden’s debut album, Rhapsodies In Black, is out via Napalm Records. The album is home to a colourful mix of international super hits from Rihanna to Madonna, from Depeche Mode to Adele, and many more. Still and all, it's miles away from being just a cover album.

Rhapsodies In Black tracklisting:

“A Question Of Time”

“Unfaithful”

“Incomplete”

“Impossible”

“Frozen”

“Heaven”

“Firework”

“Skyfall”

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart”

“Paparazzi”

“Fade To Grey”

“A Question Of Time” video:

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” video:

"Total Eclipse Of The Heart" live:

“Paparazzi” video:

"Incomplete" live:

“Impossible” live:

“Unfaithful” live: