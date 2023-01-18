AMARANTHE Back In The Studio Recording Seventh Album With Producer JACOB HANSEN

Swedish bashers Amaranthe have checked in with a new update:

"Seven. It is with massive enthusiasm and excitement that we now announce that we have entered Jacob Hansen studios to record our seventh, yet untitled album! Expect updates, video clips, pictures and more soon, stay tuned!"

On November 11th, 2022 Amaranthe played the second last show on their European co-headlining tour with Beyond The Black, featuring Butcher Babies and Ad Infinitum as support, in their home town of Gothenburg, Sweden at Pustervik. During their set, they invited original growler Andy Solveström on stage to perform the hit, "Amaranthine". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Solveström was with Amaranthe from 2008 - 2013 and sang on the original recorded version of "Amaranthine", featured on the band's self-titled debut released in 2011.