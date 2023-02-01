AMARANTHE Share New Album Teaser With Three Drum Tracking Video Clips From The Studio

Swedish bashers Amaranthe recently checked in with the following update:

"Seven. It is with massive enthusiasm and excitement that we now announce that we have entered Jacob Hansen studios to record our seventh, yet untitled album! Expect updates, video clips, pictures and more soon, stay tuned!"

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐙𝐄 𝐑𝐘𝐃 (@elizeryd)


They have followed up with two clips of drummer Morten Løwe Sørensen recording his tracks for the new album.

Morten: "Is there anything better than recording drums with Jacob Hansen? Maybe only the coffee in the studio comes close."



