AMARANTHE Vocalist MIKAEL SEHLIN To Sit Out New Zealand / Australian Tour; SAMY ELBANNA Returns As Temporary Replacement

Sweden's Amaranthe have checked in with the following update on their upcoming New Zealand / Australian tour, due to kick off this weekend:

"Due to unforeseen personal circumstances, Mikael Sehlin won’t be able to join us for our upcoming shows in New Zealand and Australia. However, we're excited to announce that Samy Elbanna, who previously filled in for us a few years ago, will be stepping in once again! ⁠

⁠

We can’t wait to bring the energy to the stage with Samy and deliver some unforgettable performances. Thanks for your understanding and continued support! See you soon down under!"

⁠

Tour dates are as follows:

August

25 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

27 - Adelaide, Australia - The Gov

28 - Perth, Australia - Metropolis Fremantle

30 - Sydney, Australia - The Metro Theatre

31 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

September

1 - Brisbane, Ausralia - The Tivoli

Amaranthe released their new album, The Catalyst, via Nuclear Blast Records in February 2024. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Catalyst"

"Insatiable"

"Damnation Flame"

"Liberated"

"Re-Vision"

"Interference"

"Stay a Little While"

"Ecstasy"

"Breaking the Waves"

"Outer Dimensions"

"Resistance"

"Find Life"

"Re-Vision" video:

"Outer Dimensions" video:

"Insatiable" video:

"Damnation Flame" video:

Lineup:

Elize Ryd - vocals

Mikael Sehlin - growls

Nils Molin - vocals

Olof Mörck - guitars, keyboards

Johan Andreassen - bass

Morten Løwe Sørensen - drums

