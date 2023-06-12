AMONARCHY Release New Self-Titled Album To All Major Platforms

Amonarchy have released their self-titled album on all major platforms. The album was recorded by Charlie Scovill & Sean Lee and produced by Kyle Purwin.

"We’re excited to announce the release of our debut album, a blend of metal and rock with lyrics that dive into the events and emotions that drive us to create music. We drew on influences from Metallica, Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, Queen and other legends of metal and rock. So put on your horns and crank up the volume. We can’t wait to share our music with you!," says Kyle Purwin.

After graduating from Boston’s Berklee College of Music, Kyle Purwin (guitar, vocals, writing) moved to the West Coast to seek out passionate musicians who shared his vision of telling stories through songs about modern-day issues. After a thorough search, he found like-minded artists, Tony Gallo (drums) and Sam Apotheker (bass), and formed Amonarchy.

The band has been performing regularly at local clubs within the Los Angeles area and has been gaining a lot of ground in the rock music scene. Their songs are musical narratives about real world matters in politics and humanity in general. Their lyrics express their empathy and concerns toward war, government, suicide, and toxic relationships. Amonarchy means one nation, one kingdom and one world that they believe that we are all a part of. The band wishes to inspire their fans and listeners to feel and pursue a chance for a better world we can all live in amicably. Having done many shows, the band has become well known for their energetic performances and powerful sound, which they draw inspiration from: Metallica, Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Rage Against the Machine and Queen.

Tracklisting:

"Menace"

"Unknown Reckoning"

"Racing Hell"

"Among Reason"

"Edge Of Time"

"Far Desperation"

"Patronized Heart Attack"

"Man In The Sky"

"Burning Season"

Lineup:

Kyle Purwin (guitar and vocals)

Tony Gallo (drums)

Sam Apotheker (bass)