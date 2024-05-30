AN ENDLESS SPORADIC Announce Europe/UK Live Dates

US prog outfit, An Endless Sporadic, is pleased to announce its return to the stage with three shows in Europe and the UK. The shows will take place this summer in August in France, the Netherlands, and London, UK.

It will be the first time the band, led by guitarist/keyboardist Zach Kamins, has played since 2018. It is also the debut of its new lineup which now includes Joey Frevola of Kyros (guitar/keyboards) and Tony Solís (who has played guitar for An Endless Sporadic live in the past) on bass. Rounding out the group are Alberto Menezes (guitar, keyboards, flugelhorn, percussion) and Matt Graff (drums).

Zach Kamins explains, "I'm so inspired and excited to bring An Endless Sporadic back to the stage stronger than ever! New music is also in the works!"

On August 17, An Endless Sporadic band will be headlining Saturday night of the Crescendo Festival. The Flower Kings (who Kamins was a member of for several tours and three albums) will be headlining Sunday night. Joey Frevola's band Kyros will be co-headlining the dates in the Netherlands and UK.

Dates:

August

17 - Crescendo Festival - Saint-Palais-sur Mer, France

20 - Poppodium Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

22 - 229 - London, UK

Lineup:

Zach Kamins - Guitar, Keyboards

Alberto Menezes - Guitar, Keyboards, Flugelhorn, Percussion

Joey Frevola - Guitar, Keyboards

Tony Solís - Bass

Matt Graff - Drums