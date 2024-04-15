ANCIENT ENTITIES Releases “Pierced By Obsidian” Lyric Video From Debut Album Echoes Of Annihilation, Due In June

Ancient Entities, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin is a powerhouse ensemble of seasoned musicians, Alex Rausa, Bernardo Mendia, Jake Falk, Luke Veranth, and Brian Gulliford, who are now proudly announcing the release of their debut death metal album, Echoes Of Annihilation, on June 21, 2024. Coupled with this announcement, they are also unveiling the lyric video for their hard-hitting single “Pierced By Obsidian”. And that’s not all, they are also performing at Milwaukee Metal Fest in May. They share what festival attendees can expect:

“I can say we definitely hold our own against bands we share the stage with. We respect everyone but we aren't ones to bow our heads cause someone has been around longer than us. We can't say that we offer anything more than any other band that graces that stage but we can certainly tell you the floor will be moving when we go on.”

The journey to Echoes Of Annihilation began as an idea by guitarist Rausa in January 2021. The band's evolution saw them refine their sound and solidify their lineup, culminating in their debut show in December of the same year. Since then, Ancient Entities has been on a mission to transport listeners back to ancient times, immersing them in the rich tapestry of history through their powerful music.

Punishing death metal awaits those who dig into the single or are lucky enough to catch Ancient Entities live at Milwaukee Metal Fest on May 17th at The Rave. The band is also doing a merch giveaway with Milwaukee Metal Fest that can be entered at this location.

Echoes Of Annihilation artwork and tracklisting:

"Cenote Sagrado"

"Empire In Ashes"

"Creatures From The Sand"

"Blood Upon Stone"

"Ritual Autopsy"

"Hidden"

"Pierced By Obsidian"

"Wall Of War"

"Damnatio Ad Flammas"

For further details, visit Ancient Entities on Facebook.