ANIMAZE X Featuring OBSESSION / Ex-LOUDNESS Vocalist MICHAEL VESCERA Release Metal Version Of Christmas Classic "Sleigh Ride"

AniMaze X is a project started by the members of best selling D-Metal Stars / AniMetal USA, featuring Michael Vescera (vocals / Obsession, ex-Loudness), John Bruno (guitars / Obsession), Rudy Sarzo (bass / The Guess Who, ex.Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Quiet Riot) and BJ Zampa (drums / House Of Lords). The project focuses on a wider variety of music themes such as superheros, popular cartoons, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, and more.

The new line-up featuring Vescera, Bruno, drummer Yanni Sofianos and bassist Mike Nunno have released their metal rendition of the Christmas classic "Sleigh Ride". Check it out below.

In 2020, AniMaze X released the Amazing Christmas album, which can be streamed on Spotify. Check it out via the player / link below.