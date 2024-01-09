ANN WILSON Reveals Why HEART's MUTT LANGE-Penned Hit Isn't Her Favourite To Sing - "You're A Hitchhiker, I Don't Know You, So Let's Get In The Car And Exchange Fluids, Now Get Out... That's Hideous"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Ann and Nancy Wilson talk with Dan Rather about some of their biggest hits, including "Barracuda", and their Mutt Lange-penned 1990 song, "All I Want To Do Is Make Love To You".

On January 1, Heart performed "Barracuda" at the end of the first period at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Seattle Kraken were victorious over Vegas Golden Knights. Watch the performance below:

Hear have the following concerts lineup up for 2024:

July

30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

August

2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

For tickets, visit the band's official website, here.