ANN WILSON Reveals Why HEART's MUTT LANGE-Penned Hit Isn't Her Favourite To Sing - "You're A Hitchhiker, I Don't Know You, So Let's Get In The Car And Exchange Fluids, Now Get Out... That's Hideous"; Video
January 9, 2024, an hour ago
In the video below from AXS TV, Ann and Nancy Wilson talk with Dan Rather about some of their biggest hits, including "Barracuda", and their Mutt Lange-penned 1990 song, "All I Want To Do Is Make Love To You".
On January 1, Heart performed "Barracuda" at the end of the first period at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the Seattle Kraken were victorious over Vegas Golden Knights. Watch the performance below:
Hear have the following concerts lineup up for 2024:
July
30 - Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH
August
2 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
5 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA
For tickets, visit the band's official website, here.