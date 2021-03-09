ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Announces Darkest Skies - Virtual Album Release Experience

Join an exclusive global live streaming event celebrating the release of Anneke van Giersbergen’s new album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, taking place Sunday, March 28 - 2 PM, EST / 9 PM, CEST.

This broadcast features a solo acoustic performance focusing largely on Anneke’s new album. The setlist also includes a couple of songs from her back catalogue that most fans will be hearing for the first time in an intimate setting. The event furthermore showcases five music videos and some behind the scenes footage. Running time is approximately 60 minutes (excluding bonus tracks).

There are a variety of packages available, allowing fans to customize their experience. These options include access to bonus tracks and a virtual Meet & Greet with Anneke.

Anneke comments: “As I won’t be able to tour for the foreseeable future, I wanted to create something special to celebrate the release of my new album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest. This streaming event features a solo acoustic live performance, complemented with 5 music videos. I'm so happy to have this opportunity to stay connected with my worldwide audience and I’m very excited to share this experience together with you!"

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"

"Hurricane"

"My Promise"

"I Saw A Car"

"The Soul Knows"

"The End"

"Keep It Simple"

"Lo And Behold"

"Losing You"

"Survive"

"Love You Like I Love You"

“I Saw A Car” video:

“Agape” lyric video:

“Hurricane” video:

“My Promise” video: