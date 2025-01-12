ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Announces March / April 2025 Netherlands Tour; New EP In The Works

Dutch singer / songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) has checked in with the following update:

"Hi friends! How’s your new year been so far? I’ve taken a little breather, but now I’m back at it, full speed ahead, preparing for my upcoming shows and projects.

The band and I have been working hard in the studio on music for the new EP, and I can’t wait to share it with you. We’ll be playing the new songs during our Dutch shows in March and April. By the way, tickets are selling fast - De Pul, Uden is already sold out!

I truly hope 2025 brings you happiness and adventure, and I can’t wait to see you out there on the road."

The Gathering's classic lineup of Hans Rutten (drums), René Rutten (guitar), Hugo Prinsen Geerligs (bass), Jelmer Wiersma (guitar), Frank Boeijen (keyboards, backing vocals) and Anneke van Giersbergen (vocals), have announced two concerts to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their Mandylion album.

A message states: "To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mandylion, we will share the stage with Anneke van Giersbergen once again! The original Mandylion line-up will play two exclusive shows in Doornroosje (Nijmegen, NL) on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th of August 2025. You can expect all Mandylion tracks and more from our Anneke era. After so many years, we are very excited to celebrate this anniversary together, an album that still means so much to us."

