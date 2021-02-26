ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Debuts "I Saw A Car" Music Video; New Album Out Now
February 26, 2021, 2 hours ago
Anneke van Giersbergen couldn’t be happier and more excited to be releasing her most personal album to date: The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest was inspired by heartbreak, but it is also a manifest of how heartbreak can lead into transformation and make way for something new and bright once the dark has been overcome.
Anneke comments: “When I scribbled down some lyric ideas in 2018, I took the first steps on the long road that would lead to the release of The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest. It’s easy to get lost in a sea of self-doubt when you're writing and recording highly personal songs, but once the album was done, I was able to put my mind at ease. I'm so proud of what we've created and release day has finally arrived!”
To show a yet different side of the album’s musical diversity, today sees the release of the brand-new track and video for “I Saw A Car”, on which Anneke comments as follows: “The stomps and plucky brightness might fool you into thinking this was a ditty, but the vulnerable and self-assessing lyrics actually fit the headspace that being expressed throughout the album.This song was written and produced very late in the recording process, but I just instantly knew the track had something special and needed to be included on the album.”
Watch the video for “I Saw A Car” below:
The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.
Tracklisting:
"Agape"
"Hurricane"
"My Promise"
"I Saw A Car"
"The Soul Knows"
"The End"
"Keep It Simple"
"Lo And Behold"
"Losing You"
"Survive"
"Love You Like I Love You"
“Agape” lyric video:
“Hurricane” video:
“My Promise” video: