ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Debuts "I Saw A Car" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Anneke van Giersbergen couldn’t be happier and more excited to be releasing her most personal album to date: The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest was inspired by heartbreak, but it is also a manifest of how heartbreak can lead into transformation and make way for something new and bright once the dark has been overcome.

Anneke comments: “When I scribbled down some lyric ideas in 2018, I took the first steps on the long road that would lead to the release of The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest. It’s easy to get lost in a sea of self-doubt when you're writing and recording highly personal songs, but once the album was done, I was able to put my mind at ease. I'm so proud of what we've created and release day has finally arrived!”

To show a yet different side of the album’s musical diversity, today sees the release of the brand-new track and video for “I Saw A Car”, on which Anneke comments as follows: “The stomps and plucky brightness might fool you into thinking this was a ditty, but the vulnerable and self-assessing lyrics actually fit the headspace that being expressed throughout the album.This song was written and produced very late in the recording process, but I just instantly knew the track had something special and needed to be included on the album.”

Watch the video for “I Saw A Car” below:

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"

"Hurricane"

"My Promise"

"I Saw A Car"

"The Soul Knows"

"The End"

"Keep It Simple"

"Lo And Behold"

"Losing You"

"Survive"

"Love You Like I Love You"

