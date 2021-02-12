ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Releases "Agape" Single And Lyric Video

At the end of last year, Anneke van Giersbergen announced the release of her new solo album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, one of the most important and personal albums in Anneke’s career to date. An album inspired by heartbreak - not something Anneke ever anticipated writing. It will be released on February 26.

The third single, “Agape”, sees the light of day today and Anneke is very excited to be sharing this new piece of music with the world. She comments: “Agape refers to the highest form of unconditional love, the type of love we all yearn for. I’ve tried to create a distinct echo of a love song from the ‘70s with a meditative guitar arrangement. The lush sound of a string quartet adds a dreamy quality to the song.”

Watch the lyric video for “Agape”:

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest is available for pre-order. The album will be available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to pre-order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"

"Hurricane"

"My Promise"

"I Saw A Car"

"The Soul Knows"

"The End"

"Keep It Simple"

"Lo And Behold"

"Losing You"

"Survive"

"Love You Like I Love You"

“Hurricane” video:

“My Promise” video: