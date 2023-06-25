ANNIHILATOR Completes New Studio Album

"Deep, deep into the lush, tropical forests of Durham, UK, lies a studio that... well, basically makes fkn music," begins an update from Annihilator frontman Jeff Waters.

"I just finished ANOTHER record yesterday... man, the last 4 years have seen me make 4 records! Yesss... Can't wait for you to hear the 3 you haven't heard. AND 1 more record to do, as well, making it 5 records in 5 years... on a roll, I must say! Then, time to tour and enjoy my latter years! Haha! Work is fun as heck but I will have done my time in HEAVEN/HELL by the end of 2024! Well, maybe 2025.... maybe 2026 haha [❤]

(Btw, Annihilator was started Dec 1984... 2024 would be 40 years since I wrote 'Crystal Ann' and John Bates and I wrote the first version of 'Alison Hell' [🙂] )."

Annihilator's last album Ballistic, Sadistic was released in 2020; it was their 17th studio full-length.

The aforementioned studio is Watersound Studios, pictured below.