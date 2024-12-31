ANNIHILATOR's JEFF WATERS Celebrates 25 Years Of Sobriety - "Loved Every Year Of It And Highly Recommend It"; Video

Annihilator mastermind, Jeff Waters, is celebrating 25 years of sobriety. Waters shared the video below, along with the following message:

"25 YEARS SOBER. Loved every year of it and highly recommend it, if you so choose! Not easy for some of us to quit, but was worth the early struggles... and what an amazing life without it! ❤️ Happy New Year. Be happy & safe!!" ❤️

Back in May, Metal Department released Amerikan Kaos' Armageddon Boogie, the debut solo release by Jeff Waters. What you get here is pure hard rock, with some killer melodic hooks, making this a refreshing throwback to better days, but with a modern twist. Armageddon Boogie is the first part of a trilogy, with part 2 coming in 2025 and part 3 in 2026.

Armageddon Boogie is available via digital platforms. It is also available in CD and limited edition vinyl LP formats here.

Tracklist:

"My Little Devil"

"The Pasadena Four"

"Roll On Down The Highway"

"Wait For Me (In Heaven)"

"Nobody"

"Armageddon Boogie"

"Pull The Wool"

"Our Love Song"

"Make Believe"

"Let It Go"