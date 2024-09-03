ANOMALIE Streaming “Perpetual Twilight” Single From Upcoming Riverchild Album

Austrian post-black metal act Anomalie will release their fifth full-length album Riverchild on November 1 via AOP Records. First single “Perpetual Twilight” is streaming below.

Riverchild was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Victor Santura at Woodshed Studio in Bavaria, Germany.

Born and raised along the rural shores of the Danube River, the element of water has always had a shaping impact on Marrok's perception of nature and life in general. Throughout the new Anomalie album Riverchild, he drew a musical portrait of an entity still present around this immense stream which had always nurtured and taken lives equally, a force able of spending hope and wisdom but also possesses the strength and wrath to destroy and destruct.

Comparable to the multiple faces of a colossal river like the Danube, the music on Riverchild provides a diverse range of facets taking the listener on a journey full of profound and honest emotions expressed through aggressive outbursts of pure black metal dissonance as well as fragile moments of introspective calmness. Anomalie once again asks for focus and patience, but offers a wider range of rewarding layers than ever before.

Album formats:

-Digipak

-Black double vinyl in gatefold cover

-Glacial River double vinyl in gatefold cover (limited 99)

-Digital

Preorder at the AOP Records webshop.

Cover art by Misanthropic Art:

Tracklisting:

“Mother Of Stars”

“An Unforgiving Tide”

“Perpetual Twilight”

“Heart To Beat”

“Awakening”

“Riverchild”

“Among Shadows”

“A Cosmic Truth”

“Thoughts”

“Perpetual Twilight”:

(Photo: AgonyAbsinthe – Anne C. Swallow Photography)