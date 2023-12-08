ANOTHER DEMON - NYC Death Thrash Band Featuring Seasoned Metal Veterans To Drop Exclusive Live To Vinyl 7"

Leesta Vall Records announces: "We're thrilled to welcome NY's Another Demon to Live Sessions on January 21st, 2024 to cut takes of 'Get Dead'. And this session is available exclusively via pre-order!

"Here's how it works: We'll cut a 7" lathe cut vinyl record of 'Get Dead' for each person who orders between now and the session date. No two records will be the same and only one copy of each will be made. Your record will include a one-of-a-kind performance from the band, cut specifically for you. They will even deliver a personal message right on the record before they go into your performance... pretty special!

"Quantities and time are limited, so don't sleep on this one... Our limited edition lathe cut record releases are made on a modified antique record cutting lathe from the 1950's. Each record is handmade, one at a time, in real time, by a real person. Learn more about our lathe cut records here."

"Get Dead" will be the first recording with the full Another Demon band lineup.

Another Demon is:

Max Capshaw - Bass/Vocals

Frank Tosi - Lead Guitar

Jun Tekashita - Lead Guitar

Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez - Drums & Percussion

Max Capshaw is a veteran multi-instrumentalist who got his start as a drummer in the New York Hardcore scene at a very young age. His love for both metal and early hardcore music was evident in his work as a touring drummer for Sick Of It All during their debut album. Max played with many legendary New York bands such as Murphy’s Law, Burn, Lament, Maximum Penalty, and more, and CBGB's was like a second home to him.

Max's career continued as he became a founding member and writer for H20, but after his departure, he founded Ashcan. Their debut album was recorded by J.Robbins at the famous Inner Ear Studios, and they went on to tour with Lagwagon and ALL. Max is considered a Bronx native son, and music has taken him around the world. When not on the road, he could be found playing or hanging out on the Lower East Side during its heyday.

Max is an always-relentless writer and player who turned his focus back to his metal roots, playing bass and being a frontman. His most recent metal endeavors caught the attention of veteran metal head Frank Tosi, and vice versa. Max is now a proud member of Another Demon, and his excitement for this musical project is palpable.

Frank Tosi's journey as a Heavy Metal Guitarist began in 2001. He was a part of the bands Metadox and DesDemon, which were quite popular in the metal genre. However, Frank took a break from music to focus on his family and personal life. In 2020, Frank once again found himself drawn towards music, specifically to his passion for extreme metal. He teamed up with some old friends and bandmates to form Another Demon, a band that would satisfy his creative urge.

Max Capshaw, who shared Frank's vision for the band, joined Another Demon after a bit of searching. Together, they started writing and creating music that would push the boundaries of the metal genre. The band recorded their music, but soon after, drummer Frank Vaturina had to leave the band due to personal reasons. Another Demon was lucky enough to find a new drummer in

Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez, who was Frank's bandmate from Lost Legacy. They also recruited guitarist Jun Takeshita to complete the lineup.

Jun Takeshita, a seasoned metal guitarist, brings his passion for 80s metal, hardcore, and Japanese metal/punk/extreme rock to the forefront. Influenced deeply by the thrash metal of the 80s and the vibrant Japanese rock scene, Jun's musical journey began in the late 80s with the Japanese thrash metal band, Distingue Sword.

After navigating the shifting tides of the metal scene, Jun joined various bands, including Spaceman and The Negatones upon moving to the USA in 1996. In the early 2000s, he founded Gelatine, an intense Japanese rock band aimed at introducing the Japanese punk/rock style to American audiences, showcasing his unwavering commitment to metal-infused guitar work.

Despite his diverse musical ventures, Jun's heart remained dedicated to metal. In 2019, he briefly shifted gears to play bass guitar in New York-based death metal outfit, Hypoxia. Now, as the second lead guitarist of Another Demon, Jun Takeshita fulfills his long-standing goal of returning to the world of metal, adding his formidable skills to the band's sonic arsenal. Simultaneously, he continues to champion Japanese-style punk/rock in the Western music landscape through his side project, Anchiksho. Jun Takeshita's musical journey is a testament to his enduring love for the power and intensity of metal.

Jorge Hernandez-Rodriguez is a professional drummer who has been making a name for himself in the music industry. In just a few years, Jorge has played with many bands, both as a member and as a session drummer, showcasing his talent and versatility. In 2022, Jorge met Frank through a mutual friend and joined Lost Legacy as a member, which opened more opportunities for him to showcase his drumming skills.

In the spring of 2023, Jorge began performing with Another Demon, which has added another layer to his already impressive resume. Despite his busy schedule, Jorge has managed to continue working with Shadow Solstice, a melodic death metal band, where he also does vocals as well as drums.

Jorge's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed as he is set to record "Get Dead" with Another Demon on their next recording session, which will be a direct-to-vinyl recording at Leesta Vall Records. Additionally, Another Demon is currently preparing for their next full-length recording, which Jorge will undoubtedly play an integral part in. With his talent and passion for music, Jorge is poised to continue making waves in the music industry for years to come.

With the new members in place, Another Demon finalized their recordings and started performing live. The band is now on a mission to reach new heights and create music that is true to their passion.