ANTHRAX Guitarist JON DONAIS - "The Band's Been Working On A New Album"

Anthrax lead guitarist Jon Donais recently guested on Episode 119 of the Chuck Shute podcast. During the 56 minute chat, which can be seen below, Donais spoke about his other band, Living Wreckage, that will be releasing new music soon. He also covered everything from Metallica and Skid Row to Pantera and Five Finger Death Punch. And of course, the status of a new Anthrax album as it's been five years since the band's previous studio effort, 2016's For All Kings.

"The band's been working on a new album," revealed Donais. "Hopefully, once this pandemic's over, there'll be a new record and a ton of touring behind it. I know the band is working on stuff, and I know they've got stuff written. I haven't gone into the studio with them or anything yet."

When asked if he submits riffs, if he does any of the writing, Donais replied, "They've done all the writing. They've got a system down. All bands work different. It works great for them. They've been successful for over 35 years now, they're going strong — stronger than ever, really. The last few records have been amazing."

We're all curious to know what the new Anthrax songs sound like, and Donais was questioned about this very matter - Have you heard any of the new stuff? His simple answer, "I have not yet."

The as yet untitled new record will be Anthrax's 12th studio album, and the second to feature Jon Donais, who replaced Rob Caggiano in 2013.