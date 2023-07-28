ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Salutes Firefighters For Saving His Topanga Canyon Home - "All My Thanks And Gratitude"

Anthrax guitarist, Scott Ian, took to social media yesterday (July 27) to thank firefighters for saving his home in Southern California's Topanga Canyon area.

According to NBC Los Angels, firefighters protected buildings Wednesday from a brush fire that burned about 50 acres on a hillside in Southern California's Topanga Canyon area.

The fire started at about 2:30 PM in the area of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road in the hills south of Woodland Hills and Tarzana.

Scott shared the post below, captioned: "All my thanks and gratitude go out to the @lacountyfd and all the first responders that helped knock this fire down so fast yesterday. You guys are truly the best. Thanks for saving our town!!!"

(Photo - Jackson Guitars)