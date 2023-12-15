ANTHRAX's "Inside Out" Re-Imagined By MAMMOTHOR For Its 25th Anniversary; Music Video

Boston's heavy rock powerhouse, Mammothor, proudly unveils their latest single, "Inside Out", from their eagerly anticipated album, Lies By Omission. This re-imagined rendition, originally by the thrash icons, Anthrax, marks a compelling homage to one of the band's pivotal influences.

"'Inside Out' emerged as a natural choice, as a cover for us on the new album," shares vocalist Travis Lowell, acknowledging the track's dynamic vocal hooks and thunderous rhythms. "The response from our live performances validated our decision. I even had the honour of connecting with John Bush, the original singer, who graciously extended his best wishes."

Reminiscent of Anthrax's original video 25 years ago, which cleverly parodied a Twilight Zone episode, Mammothor pays tribute not only to the song but also the beloved TV series, and in turn, Anthrax's video. Collaborating with the visionary lens of Humble Hero's Ben Proulx, Mammothor crafted an epic rock video that is destined to be timeless.

Fresh from the success of their latest album, Lies By Omission, Mammothor has numerous reasons to rejoice. With an astounding 3.1 million streams on Spotify and an incredible 4-week reign at the #1 position on the regional charts, the band stands as a rising force in the independent rock and metal scene.

"Inside Out" is available on all major streaming platforms. Watch the video below:

Mammothor is an American hard rock band from Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 2012, Mammothor features vocalist Travis Lowell, the dual guitar attack of Josh Johnson and Alex Muss, bassist Lori Gangi, and drummer Euz Azevedo. The eclectic background of each member helps Mammothor deliver the essence of rock, combining thunderous heavy metal riffs with the versatility of 90’s alternative.

Mammothor has progressed with each album release, developing their sound throughout the years, and consistently improving both their live performance and their album production. Their 2014 debut album, Tyrannicide, showcased the band’s heavy blues rock influences, and its follow-up, 2017's Devotion Lost, featured more progressive and alt-metal leanings. The band returned in 2021 with The Ecstasy of Silence...The Agony of Dreams, which proved to be the band's most streamlined effort to date with the enlistment of Kevin Billingslea (Lamb of God) and Will Holland (Fallout Boy) for recording/co-production and Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Queensryche, Hatebreed, Shadows Fall) for mixing and mastering. Mammothor has once again teamed with Billingslea, Holland, and Zeuss for their latest album, Lies By Omission, with post-production handled by Jake Adkins and Connor Riley (Wake Up Hate).

Mammothor has toured with and supported many national acts including the likes of Saliva and Hed(PE), in addition to opening massive shows for legends including Megadeth, Godsmack, and Korn.