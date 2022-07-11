ANVIL, KILLER DWARFS, HELIX, PAT TRAVERS BAND And More Confirmed For The Rock ‘N Rumble Music Festival In Thorold, Ontario
According to an update from Sleaze Roxx, a new rock festival is upon us and will take place at the Moose & Goose in Thorold, Ontario on Labour Day Weekend.
The Rock ‘N Rumble Music Festival will run from September 2 - 4, 2022 and will feature a large number of Canadian bands including Helix, the Darcy Mills Project, Anvil, the Pat Travers Band and the Killer Dwarfs, but also a few American groups such as Circus Of Power and Resist & Byte (featuring former Tesla guitarist Tommy Skeoch).
The Moose & Goose's official website indicates that the venue has a capacity of over 750 people, two large bars and free parking in the downtown area. Ticket details are not yet available on the website as of press time.
The line-up is as follows:
Friday, September 2nd
Helix
Circus of Power
Jailbirds
Darby Mills Project
Saturday, September 3rd
Anvil
The Rods
Rebel Few
Fist
Resist & Bite
Redcoat
Sunday, September 4th
Pat Travers Bands
Killer Dwarfs
Teaze
Lachunga
Michael White
Stay tuned for updates.