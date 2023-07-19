APOCALYPTICA Announce 7th Symphony Anniversary Deluxe Box Set; Video

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, have released a deluxe box edition of their 7th Symphony album. A message from the band follows...

"Hello everyone! Some of you are quite the sherlocks and already figured it out - a part of the band is now back from a trip to L.A, where we worked on some magical music. Always great to be abroad meeting other musicians, producers, music nerds!

While we were hiding behind thick walls in studios and enjoyed the L.A. sun, there's been a lot going on around us! The new ApocalypTEAca collection has launched, we have some upcoming concerts in Finland and Portugal to look foward to... and had a crazy idea about a 7th Symphony Deluxe Box that we finally made happen!

We took our old backdrop from those days and used pieces of it to make 300 unique shirts. They are part of our special fanbox that also includes the 7th Symphony blue double-vinyl. 100 of these 300 boxes also include socks designed in the style of the artwork! We will not make these boxes again - only 300 are available!"

The band add: "We recently released a brand new edition of our 7th Symphony album featuring the classics 'Not Strong Enough' feat. Brent Smith (Shinedown), 'Broken Pieces' feat. Lacey (Flyleaf) and 'End Of Me' feat. Gavin Rossdale (Bush). The album has been remastered for vinyl and also offers a transparent blue double LP with a special etching on the D side! Now, you can order this special box. In addition to the vinyl, it includes a T-Shirt with a piece of the original tour backdrop woven into it. There are two types of boxes: With or without socks! Watch us doing an unboxing like real influencers."

Order here.